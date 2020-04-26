More sunshine for Monday, but showers return after

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There’s been some improvement in our weekend weather today.

The skies stayed mostly sunny, and temperatures warmed back up.

The high reached the low 70s.

Tonight will stay warmer, with a low in the low 50s.

The sky will be partly cloudy.

Monday looks to be another warm and sunny day. The high will move into the upper 70s.

Monday night has a chance of getting some showers.

Those shower chances continue into Tuesday, and the wind also picks up.

The high will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday night will continue to have shower chances and even some thunderstorms.

Wednesday will return sunshine, but the breezy winds continue.

Wednesday’s high will be in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid 70s.

Friday returns a few clouds to the sky, but the high keeps climbing, reaching the low 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid 70s.