Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 3,028, officials reporting 3 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials are reporting 296 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 3,028.

Public health officials say, as of April 26, there have been a total of 56 deaths in Nebraska. Officials reported 3 additional deaths on Sunday.

Officials say out of the 22, 525 Nebraskans tested for COVID-19, 19,335 of them came back with no virus detected

