Officials report 58 total cases of COVID-19 at Tyson Foods plant in Madison, NE

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) -- Health officials have confirmed 58 total cases of COVID-19 at the Tyson Foods plant in Madison, Nebraska.

That's an increase of 18 cases since April 23.

According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, an additional 81 tests are pending in their health district, which includes Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties.

There are a total of 83 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the health district.

ELVPHD officials say it is unknown at this time how many of those pending tests are from Tyson employees.

ELVPHD officials say they continue to work with Tyson on testing, investigation, containment, and educational measures.