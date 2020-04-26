Sioux City Public Museum hosts online program ‘History at High Noon’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Due to public health guidelines, the Sioux City Public Museum closed its doors to museum-goers. But, the museum is still thinking of ways to provide a history of the area to Siouxlanders.

With its doors closed to the community, the Sioux City Public Museum wanted to find a way to continue being able to give the people of Sioux City a way to learn about its history.

"There's not much that can happen to us that people in the past haven't dealt with in some form," said Matt Anderson, Curator of History for the Museum.

The museum has been posting their History at High noon programs after giving them to a live audience for around 6 months.

Now, since they can't have people in the museum, the decided to push their program on social media.

"Since we couldn't have crowds, right know, to kind of publicize it more than we normally do," said Anderson.

Their current program is about the Flu Pandemic of 1918 and how it affected Sioux City.

Anderson says there were many similarities to the pandemic we're currently facing.

"Germs were pretty well understood in 1918. And they definitely understood how they were transmitted between people. Through water droplets, through nose or mouth. There's a lot of photographs, not here in Sioux City unfortunately, but of people wearing masks and a lot of the things we're doing now," said Anderson.

He says it's nice to learn from our past.

"I think at least for me, it's always helpful to know that other people in the past have experienced things like we have. Or maybe even something worse. Because you know, it's pretty despairing sometimes when things are bad. As we know, they got through it overall and we are going to get through it too," he says.

Anderson says he hopes to continue the online exhibits even after the pandemic is over.