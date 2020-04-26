South Sioux City church continuously adapts in order to keep services normal and safe

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. - There were sunny skies and sunny expressions in one area of South Sioux City, Nebraska on Sunday.

For First Lutheran Church, the creativity associated with life surrounded by the coronavirus has let them adapt to drive-in church service.

For the the past six weeks, First Lutheran Church has offered drive-in church services, and each week they have continued to adapt new ideas to ensure maximum socializing with no physical contact.

"We have this beautiful structure that just got built last weekend, and it's still be completed, and that was from a donation, so that we could have this service outdoors and be together," said Pastor Douglas Dill.

Now, the church plans to take it a step further by having an additional Easter celebration.

While the official holiday has passed, this service will be just that; a continued celebration.

"Next week, when we celebrate communion and we celebrate Easter, we will have people, if they want to, sit out on their driver's sides on their chairs. And we're going to invite everyone to bring bread and wine, we will bless those in their car, and they can serve each other in the car," said Pastor Dill.

Pastor Dill said the physical act of gathering and trying to keep services as traditional as possible, while still being safe, is important to the church.

"It's not that the Holy Spirit isn't present with us when we only have one or two. But we feel the presence of the holy spirit when we are gathered together and we are so fortunate to be able to do this," said Pastor Dill.

These services are offered every Sunday starting at 10:30 a.m.