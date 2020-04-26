UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s asks for community’s help with homemade masks

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - PPE is essential to keep health care workers safe and to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Now, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's is asking the community for help in supplying essential masks.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's sent out a call to action to the community to help in the fight against COVID-19. They're calling it 'Masks for May Day.' With the community support, they hope to have 6,000 homemade face masks by May 1st.

"It's working. We're very grateful," said Susan Unger, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's.

Susan Unger with UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's says homemade masks can help not only hospital staff, but patients as well.

"We need these masks for a couple of reasons. The first one is we want to protect our non-direct patient care staff. We have all of them wearing a mask. We all wear masks," said Unger. "We also want them for our patients now who are non-COVID patients. So, We want to make sure we have them for all of them so they are protected. And really the mask is to wear because if you're asymptomatic you won't be exposing anyone else to it. And that's the way we can keep the Siouxland community healthier," she said.

She adds the masks are helpful as they don't get thrown away after one use.

"They can be reused. We tell our own staff they need to be washed every night whether you wash them by hand or you wash them in a machine they should be washed after they're used," said Unger.

Unger says any donation of masks are helpful.

"We prefer the masks with the inserts so we can put filters into them, but we will take both kinds of masks because they both will provide some protection for those asymptotic people," said Unger.

You can drop off homemade masks at UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes or at a Bombgarrs location. Again, the hospital hopes to have 6,000 masks by May 1st.

If you want to help out for Masks for Mayday we have a tutorial on how to make those homemade masks, you can click here for that tutorial.