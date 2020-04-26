West Sioux’s Coppock to hoop at Dordt

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KTIV) - West Sioux senior Bryce Coppock announced on twitter that he will be playing basektabll at Dordt University.

Coppock led a high scoring Falcons offense that scored 80 points per game. The six foot guard averaged 24 points per game while shooting 55 percent from the field. He was also second on the team in assists and led the Falcons in steals. He helped lead West Sioux to their first ever state tournament appearance this last season.