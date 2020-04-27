A beautiful Monday before rain chances return

The weekend was quite pleasant, especially Sunday with highs in the low 70s and a lot of sunshine.



A few showers and thunderstorms moved through central and southern Siouxland overnight but those have moved out and we will see a lot of sunshine again today.



Highs will be warmer today with several of us having a chance at 80 degrees.



Clouds will begin to filter in late in the day ahead of our next system which will bring some showers and a few thunderstorms late in the night into Tuesday morning.



These will mainly contain brief downpours and lightning but at their strongest may have some hail as well.



There looks to be a brief break in the middle of the day before some scattered thunderstorms redevelop in the mid to late afternoon.



Those storms could have some gusty winds.



Winds will stay strong through the night and into Wednesday behind the front with gusts up to 45 miles per hour possible Tuesday night.



Temperatures will be cooler on both days as we top out in the upper 60s.



Clouds decrease Wednesday afternoon with sunshine on Thursday.



Temperatures look to return to the 80s Friday before cooling slightly again through the weekend.



A few scattered showers are possible Saturday with a better chance for rain by Monday.