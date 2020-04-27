After a two week postponement, the US Army continues to ship out future soldiers

(KTIV) -- The U.S Army has resumed flying out future soldiers to start their entry training.

According to officials, in mid-March about 4,800 soon-to-be Army and Army Reserve Soldiers had their training dates rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"And the idea essentially was to allow the command teams, in those basic training units, to establish mitigation measures to reduce any risks of a COVID outbreak occurring." said LTC Jerome Barbour, Commander of the U.S. Army Minneapolis Recruiting Battalion, "

According to Colonel Barbour, this gave those units an opportunity to receive more test kits, make decisions on how many more future soldiers they could currently accept, and to prepare for a potential increase in COVID-19 cases.

He said after the two weeks, the units were all prepared to take on trainees once again.

"We, as a recruiting command, essentially now have continued to ship soldiers to those units, albeit at a reduced rate, about 50% of what we were doing in the past." said Lt. Barbour.

Colonel Barbour also added that prior to shipping out the future soldiers, more measures are taken to confirm that they arrive without being a carrier of the virus.