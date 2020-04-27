Businesses prepare for lifted restrictions in Le Mars, IA

Le Mars, Iowa (KTIV) -- Woodbury County is the only county in western Iowa not seeing a lift on business restrictions -- and areas like Le Mars will have to make several adjustments before they start opening up on Friday.

Some business owners are saying it's like seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

But on Friday, not everything will go back to the way it was before the pandemic.

Plymouth county is one of the 77 counties in Iowa allowed to re-open on Friday. But with the number of cases, deaths, and other numbers still increasing, there are many conditions that are tied to being able to re-open.

"We are limiting our dine-in capacity by 50%, we are going to ensure that all of our tables and all of our barstools are six feet apart. When it comes to the habits of the staff, we are kind of taking some initiative ourselves as there's nothing been mandated, but we're following some of the guidelines of the National Restaurant Association," said Joe Sitzmann, owner of Iowa Barbecue and P's Pizza in Le Mars.

Because of the uncertainty moving forward, many businesses like Iowa Barbecue and P's Pizza plan to consistently work together with their staff to find the best methods.

"We need to respect everyone's opinions on this matter and we need to really, really improve and instill habits to ensure that people feel comfortable when they're in our establishments," said Sitzmann.

And, as with many other changes we've seen, many business owners say safety and respect is their top priority.

It's up to us, and to me as an operator, to respect the opinion of everyone and we are going to make sure we are making our employees and our guests as safe as we possibly can," said Sitzmann.

Sitzmann said some of the precautions taken by the staff will include the use of gloves-- that will be changed frequently, sealed to-go meals, and as always-- physical distance.