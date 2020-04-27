“Doingthejaci” for a woman who is battling ALS

Spencer, Iowa (KTIV) -- It was a pretty special day in Spencer, Iowa, for a woman who is battling ALS and is now in hospice care.

Several four-legged friends and their owners, on Monday afternoon, paid a visit to the home of Jaci Hermstad.

They are some of the many people, and in this cases, horses, who are stopping by to wish Jaci well.

Lori Hermstad, Jaci's mom, says the walk-by was organized by Randy Koenig, who is part of "Reigns of Hope," a horse therapy organization in the Spencer, area.

Randy asked some of Jaci's friends to unite and come together for a horse parade.

They rode to the back yard and lined up by the back window of the family home.

They were "doingthejaci," tapping on their hearts to show her love.

Lori Hermstad says Jaci happily watched as each person and horse went by.