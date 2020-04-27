Dordt University prepares for virtual commencement ceremony

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -- Walking across the stage and getting your diploma is a right of passage for many. But, because of COVID-19, many universities are looking for new ways to honor those graduating.

"We're looking forward to honoring the class of 2020," said Brandon Huisman, Vice President of Enrollment and Marketing at Dordt University. "We're proud of them. We're proud of their work."

Those at Dordt University knew they needed to do something special for their students who were graduating.

"If you think about all the work and time and energy that goes into a college degree, for some of these students, they're the first one in their family to ever graduate from college and this is certainly a milestone worth celebrating," said Huisman.

So this year, since they can't all gather together in person, here's how commencement will work.

On May 8th at 11 a.m. those graduating or their families will log onto a Livestream link.

There, they will get a virtual commencement.

"Our commencement speaker is is Dr. Justin Bailey," said Huisman. "He teaches theology on campus here at Dordt and he, as well as those that will read the names as our graduates process across the screen."

Huisman said it's taken a lot of planning and preparation to prepare for the upcoming ceremony.

"We've been collecting photos from them and actually we've sent out a box to every graduate with the diploma cover, a hat and their tassel, as well as a number of nice things from the alumni office and others on campus to help them celebrate and commemorate the occasion," said Huisman.

Huisman said they're also setting up a number of breakout rooms with their academic departments to say goodbye to their professors.

That virtual commencement ceremony on May 8 at 11 a.m can be found here.

