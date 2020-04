DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) - On Monday the Nebraska National Guard conducted COVID-19 testing in Dakota City, Nebraska.

The testing occurred in a drive-thru setup.

While KTIV was there, there were around 20 cars in line waiting for testing.

According to the group doing the testing, they had about 150 tests total.

Cars were wrapped around the street surrounding the Dakota City Fire Department, with passengers inside waiting to be tested.