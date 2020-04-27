Iowa COVID-19 cases rise to 5,868, officials say 2,021 cases have recovered

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials are reporting 349 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 5,868.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have also been nine additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 127.

The IDPH says the deaths occurred in the following counties:

Black County had two deaths involving older adults between the ages of 61 and 80.

Bremer County had one death involving an elderly individual over the age of 81.

Dubuque County had one death involving an older adult.

Polk County had three deaths, all involving elderly individuals.

Poweshiek County had one death involving an elderly individual.

Washington County had one death involving an elderly individual.

Currently, officials say 2,021 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered, leaving 3,847 active cases in the state.

Officials say 32,282 Iowans have tested negative for COVID-19, as of April 26. Thus far 38,150 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

The two counties with the most confirmed cases are located in central and northeastern Iowa.

Black Hawk County has the most confirmed cases in the state with 844 cases, while Polk County has the second most with 756.

Woodbury County's reported their latest numbers Monday morning, bringing the county's total number of cases to 606.

In northwestern Iowa, which the state has designated as RMCC Region 3, there are 27 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Officials say out of those patients, 7 were admitted between April 25 and April 26.

Officials say eight of those northwestern Iowa patients are in Intensive Care Units and four of them are on ventilators.

Currently, officials say there are 581 inpatient beds, 68 ICU beds and 52 ventilators available in northwestern Iowa.