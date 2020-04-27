Iowa legislative leaders extend session suspension until mid-May
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa legislative leaders say they will not resume this year's legislative session until after May 15.
The Iowa Legislative Council will meet by telephone this week to vote on the continued suspension of the session. The council makes rules when legislative body is not in session.
The date and time for the meeting weren't immediately set.
The council voted on April 9 to continue the initial suspension passed in March due to increasing coronavirus cases.