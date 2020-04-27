Iowa’s Ride canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Officials with Iowa's Ride announced Monday, April 27 that the event's inaugural ride has been canceled.

Officials say the concerns for the safety for the general public, the townspeople, riders, support drivers, volunteers, the Iowa State Patrol troopers, safety officials and staff is what lead to the cancellation.

Officials say they will extend the request for refund deadline until May 15th. Those looking to request their individual or group refund, are directed to email fun@iowasride.com

A full statement about the cancellation can be found on the Iowa's Ride website.