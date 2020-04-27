Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 3,358

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials are reporting 330 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 3,358.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there have been no additional COVID-19 deaths in the state. So far there have been 56 COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska.

Out of the 23,772 Nebraskans tested for COVID-19, officials say 20,247 of them came back with no virus detected

