Officials report 608 total COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, NE

Officials report 608 total COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, NENew
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Health officials are reporting an additional 136 COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, Nebraska.
According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total up to 608.
Officials say as the number of cases continues to go up in the county, the Dakota County Health Department will continue to contact the positive cases as they appear. Officials say this will allow them to move forward with more targeted community testing. The health department is anticipating more positive cases as testing continues.
Health officials are encouraging all Nebraska residents to follow the "Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy."
- Stay home: No non-essential errands and no social gatherings, respect ten-person limits.
- Socially distance your work: Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
- Shop alone: Do this only once a week and do not take your family with you.
- Help kids social distance: Play at home, no group sports and no playgrounds.
- Help seniors stay at home: This can be done by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.
- Exercise daily: Do your best to stay as healthy and safe as you can.