Officials report 608 total COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, NE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Health officials are reporting an additional 136 COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, Nebraska.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total up to 608.

Officials say as the number of cases continues to go up in the county, the Dakota County Health Department will continue to contact the positive cases as they appear. Officials say this will allow them to move forward with more targeted community testing. The health department is anticipating more positive cases as testing continues.

Health officials are encouraging all Nebraska residents to follow the "Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy."