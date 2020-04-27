Man in Orange City, IA sued for allegedly price-gouging pandemic essential items on eBay

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- An Orange City, Iowa man is being sued by Attorney General Tom Miller for alleged price gouging.

According to the lawsuit filed Friday, Michael Evan Noteboom is accused of charging excessive prices on more than 250 items on eBay. Those items include toilet paper, paper towels, and disinfecting and sanitizing products.

The Iowa Attorney General's Office said they've received nearly 500 reports of price gouging across the state since Governor Kim Reynolds declared a public health emergency.

That declaration set the law into effect which forbids excessive prices for goods or services “needed by victims of disasters.”

"So when we get a complaint like that, we will reach out to the seller and ask them questions about what they are selling and what prices they paid for it," said Lynn Hicks, communications director for the Iowa Attorney General's Office.

Hicks said those sellers can include brick-and-mortar stores or individuals selling something online including an auction site, the Facebook Marketplace, or eBay.

According to the lawsuit filed by the Attorney General's Office, Michael Evan Noteboom of Orange City was allegedly doing just that on eBay, selling over 250 items under the account known as "mn65."

"Items he was selling were things like toilet paper, disinfectant, paper towels and the prices were in one case $120 for a pack of paper towels, $85 for toilet paper, $66 for a can of Lysol," said Hicks. "Clearly those are excessive prices."

Hicks said Noteboom was warned several times to stop his activity, including sending a cease and desist letter. But, they said they did not receive a response back.

Hicks said they're asking the judge for an injunction to stop all sales, consumer restitution or disgorgement and civil penalties.

Businesses or individuals found in violation of Iowa’s price gouging rule could face civil penalties of up to $40,000 under the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act.

A hearing has been set for May 6th.

