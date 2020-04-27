Second round of paycheck protection funding now available

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Small businesses across the country are facing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Funding programs like the paycheck protection program have been set up to help aid those small businesses.

If you haven't applied yet, you may still have a chance at getting a loan, since the second round of PPP funding was launched Monday, April 27.

Last week, the Senate approved an additional $310 billion for the program.

The program was designed to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the pandemic. The loans have interest rates of 1.0%, and a maturity of 2 years.

This first payment will be deferred for six months and no collateral is required.

"It is entirely forgivable if you meet certain criteria," said Todd Rausch, Small Business Development Center. "At the end of the eight weeks there should be an audit and the business owner will have to show the documentation that it was compliant with all of the criteria, if so than it will be forgivable, if not then it's a 1% loan for 2 years,".

Businesses that qualify are those with 500 or fewer employees.

The owners must certify that the loan is necessary to continue operations during the crisis.

And they must prove that the loan will be used for payroll, rent or mortgage payments, interest on debt and utility payments.

"The best thing to do is apply as quickly as you can if you need it, you know work with your bank and have all your documentation ready and the bank will tell you what you need," said Rausch.

Local businesses are being encouraged to act fast, as experts expect the funds to be depleted quickly.

To apply for PPP funds you can contact your financial institution, accountant, or attorney.

For more information click here.