Shower and thunderstorm chances from Monday night through Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a gorgeous Monday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Changes arrive tonight as chances of showers and thunderstorms will move in and linger into Tuesday morning.

We’ll see a break for a while on Tuesday although it will be windy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Then another chance of thunderstorms will move in later in the afternoon on Tuesday and last into early Tuesday night.

Our skies will then be clearing leaving us with a lot of sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s although it will be breezy.

Thursday looks like a mostly sunny day with highs in the low 70s.

We’ll warm things up on Friday with highs getting close to 80 degrees for some of us under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday is also looking very nice with highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of showers could return from Saturday night into Sunday with more chances of showers on Monday as well.

Highs on Sunday will settle back to about 70 with highs on Monday getting into the mid 60s.