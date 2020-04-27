Siouxland mayors call for transparency from health departments when reporting COVID-19 results

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Several Siouxland mayors are calling for public health organizations to increase the level of transparency in reporting COVID-19 to the community.

The mayors of Sioux City, South Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, North Sioux City and Dakota City released a joint statement on Monday, April 27.

In the statement, Siouxland mayors are asking Siouxland District Health, the Dakota County Health Department, the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the South Dakota Health Department to provide more comprehensive reporting concerning COVID-19 cases.

The mayors say they also want health departments to provide the specific locations of where any outbreak or spread has occurred.

This comes as Woodbury County, Iowa and Dakota County, Nebraska have seen a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. Both counties confirmed over 600 cases as of April 27.

The mayors are also asking businesses in various communities to take responsibility for any outbreak or spread of COVID-19 in their facilities.

This includes providing information to employees and the general public about any confirmed COVID-19 cases in their facilities. Businesses are also being asked to provide what steps they are taking to protect employees from the spread of the virus.

The mayors say this information should be shared in a response plan to reduce the spread of the disease in their facilities and the community. If these steps cannot be taken, one of the mayors would ask the business to close until such time a response plan is in place.

To that end, the mayors are urging the governors of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota to act cautiously in lifting current restrictions across the three-state region too soon.

They are urging citizens to remember that, even as things are lifted, they should continue to follow all guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.