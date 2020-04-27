Siouxland mayors comment on statement calling for transparency with COVID-19 results

(KTIV)- The mayors of Sioux City, South Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, North Sioux City and Dakota City released a statement Monday afternoon asking local and state health departments to provide more comprehensive reporting concerning COVID-19 cases…. in hopes that the more citizens know, the more they can protect themselves from the virus.

This development is happening as cases of the virus in Woodbury and Dakota Counties continue to climb.

"We don't need to know names, we're not asking for that," said Mayor Rod Koch, South Sioux City, Neb. "We just want to know where all of these cases are coming from. Because the community, in lack of information, they just start making stuff up. We just think as a community, we deserve to know. Not to persecute anybody, but just so we know where they're at and also can we help these businesses any way shape or form?"

The mayors say they also want health departments to provide the specific locations of where any outbreak or spread has occurred.

"I would hope that community health departments in the tri-state area would do a more focused and more combined effort in letting us know whats going on," said Mayor Bob Scott, Sioux City. "Rather than each state doing their own thing but not talking to each other. And they can say they're talking to each other…that's great. But then you know what? Share that information with the public--- I think the public has the right to know."

The five mayors agree the communities they represent are in a unique situation since they cover three states. So, they say, the fight against COVID-19 has to be accomplished as one -- rather than 3 separate states.

"We think it needs to be done on a coordinated basis between all three states," said Mayor Jon Winkel, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. "And to accomplish that, we need to understand all of the statistics, all of the facts in our decision-making process. We're looking at higher level for cooperation, we're looking as mayors for some direct dialogue with the three governors involved."

The mayors say they hope that the statement released Monday will start things rolling on getting more transparency.

We reached out to Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Chairman Matthew Ung to see if the county would be releasing a similar statement.

He says, "I think the statement from the mayors speaks to the issue sufficiently -- so I don’t foresee a county letter of our own."

Ung also took to Twitter on Monday on the subject.