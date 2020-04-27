South Dakota reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19, officials say over 50% of cases have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed 33 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total 2,245.

South Dakota health officials say there have been no additional deaths due to the virus. Thus far there have been 11 total COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Health officials say 1,316 of South Dakota's cases have recovered. That's about 58% of all the cases in the state.

Officials say 14,130 South Dakotans have tested negative for the virus.