Two sent to hospital following a gas station explosion in Earling, IA

EARLING, Iowa (AP) -- An investigation is underway after the Shelby County Sheriff's Office responds to a gas station explosion this morning in Earling, Iowa.

Our News partner, WOWT said responders received calls of a large explosion at about 8:25 a.m. at the Earling Standard gas station.

Two people inside the building during the explosion were able to make it outside and received medical attention. Both were taken to Myrtue Hospital in Harlan, Iowa.

One person was later taken by helicopter to an Omaha hospital, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.