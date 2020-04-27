UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s doctor answers questions about COVID-19

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Local doctors continue to answer your questions about COVID-19.

Question: Is a rash appearing on the body one of the early symptoms of COVID-19?

Dr. Mike Kafka, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's: Rashes have not been a real common presenting symptom or sign for most of the people with COVID-19. I did ask our ER doctors if they've been seeing that as a frequent symptom and they said no. The rash that is described as typical of other viral infections, they're usually small, kind of rash, can be red or brown in color and are evenly distributed across the body......There is one finding. They're called COVID toes. This is where there are dark purple, maybe black lesions that can form on the tips of people's fingers and toes, but not as a real common symptom, and more in the adolescent and infant age range.

Question: Can COVID-19 be passed from humans to raw meat in packing plants.

Dr. Mike Kafka: People have to remember this is a respiratory infection and it's primarily a person to person transmission, somebody coughing or sneezing and somebody breathing in and inhaling those droplets. There hasn't been any demonstration that the COVID-19 virus is transmitted via food or associated with food product packing, not like other viral infections like the norovirus or hepatitis that are definitely food-borne in their nature. No, nothing that's shown it's transmitted in that way at all.

Question: What are the common symptoms you are seeing here in Siouxland?

Dr. Mike Kafka: Very typical. Fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, some loss of appetite, headache, muscle aches, typical kind of viral symptoms, but nothing unusual, other than the occasional person talking about losing their smell or sense of taste, but very typical presentation we're seeing here.

If you have a medical question about COVID-19, email it to connect@ktiv.com.