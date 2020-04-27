Wilcke joins ILCC wrestling coaching staff

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (Courtesy ILCC) -- Iowa Lakes head wrestling coach Cody Alesch announced the addition of three-time NCAA Qualifier Cash Wilcke to the staff as a graduate-assistant coach pending board approval.

"We couldn't be more excited about Cash joining our staff," Alesch said. "He had a great career at the University of Iowa and was a very accomplished Iowa high school wrestler. He will bring a great skill set to our room, be a great mentor for our guys and will have an immediate impact on our program. I have always enjoyed the way he competes and there is no doubt his character will be influential around Iowa Lakes. The graduate assistants here are my assistants so they get to be hands on in every aspect of the program.”

"I'm really excited to be part of the Iowa Lakes wrestling organization and start working with the guys," Wilcke said. “Looking forward to build off the strong season they had last year and put our athletes in the best possible position for success.”

A native of Ida Grove, IA Wilcke spent five seasons as a Hawkeye, reaching the NCAA Tournament in 2017, 2018 & 2019. In 2017 and 2018 Cash competed at 197 lbs. His RS-Freshman season ended with a 7-6 loss in the blood-round and earned Amateur Wrestling News All-Rookie second team. As a Sophomore Cash won the Midlands title while posting a 21-8 overall record that started with a 13 match win streak. He took 6th at the Big Tens earning his 2nd trip to the NCAA tournament before again losing in the blood-round. His Junior season Cash dropped down to 184 where he won a career high 23 matches, placed 5th in the Big Tens and was 2-2 at the national tournament. The 184-pounder reached as high as No. 10 in the national rankings.

During his time at OABCIG High School, Wilcke was a two-time Iowa state champion, four-time state placer and four-time conference champion.