WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Monday morning, Siouxland District Health confirmed there are 115 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. SDHD made a correction to their earlier release, saying the total to 606 positive cases out of the 2,094 tests completed. According to SDHD there have been 56 individuals who have recovered. SDHD says they will update their website later today.