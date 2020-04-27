Woodbury County businesses to remain closed until at least May 15th

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County is one of the 22 counties in the state of Iowa that will NOT be loosening restrictions on May 1st. That means restaurants and fitness centers will remain closed until at least May 15th.

Top Tier Fit is one fitness center that has been closed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Partner Heath Weber says that they were hoping to open soon but understands why they can't.

"Obviously, we were disappointed that we weren't able to reopen," said Weber. "However we recognize that Sioux City is a bit of a hot spot at the moment and ultimately we want our members and everyone in the community to be as healthy as possible and if that means that we delay opening for a while, we're ok with that."

Weber understands that when the time comes for Top Tier Fit to open, they will have guidelines to follow and he says they will be able to accommodate their members while also sticking to the guidelines.

"Because we are small, our classes are generally of a size that we manage our current members in a way that is allowing us to be socially distanced," said Weber.

Top Tier Fit has been offering online fitness classes to its members and Weber is thankful that the community has continued to support them, as well as other small businesses in Sioux CIty.

"I can't count the number of times that I've been passed a drive thru or a restaurant and seen people pouring out with to-go orders and the same is true for us," said Weber.