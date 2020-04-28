Celebrity reaches out to Spencer, Iowa woman who is fighting ALS

Spencer, Iowa (KTIV) -- On Monday, KTIV shared a story about some people in Spencer, Iowa, who rode on horses to the home of Jaci Hermstad, who is in hospice care fighting ALS.

Jaci's friends showed their love and support for her through a back window of the family home by doing something called #DoTheJaci. A celebrity this week also reached out to Jaci.

"Hi Jaci. Hugh Jackman here. I just wanted to say, love you. And we're thinking of you. And I'm sending you all the love and strength in the world."

Actress and Hermstad family friend Caroline Rhea invited Hugh to send a shout out to Jaci.

Friends and family are asking the community to #DoTheJaci by tapping once on their heart for Jaci and a second time for her sister, Alex, who passed away because of ALS in 2011.