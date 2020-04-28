Diocese of Sioux City to continue with suspension of public masses

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Diocese of Sioux City released an announcement from Bishop Walker Nickless that they will not life the suspension of public masses at this time.

On Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that church gatherings were no longer prohibited, however Bishop Nickless is not lifting the suspension and is carefully considering how to move forward with consideration to the well-being of the priests and the parishioners.

The diocese said that when changes are made to the status of masses, the Bishop's office will announce those changes to the public as soon as possible.

Masses will continue to be live-streamed for the time being.