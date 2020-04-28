Food Bank of Siouxland and YMCA hand out free eggs

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. - Many Siouxlanders continue to struggle to get their hands on basic food items.

That's why the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, and the Food Bank of Siouxland, teamed up to distribute a massive amount of eggs today.

Egg distribution was supposed to start at 10 a.m, but organizers say cars started lining up as early as 7 a.m. so they went ahead an hour early.

Throughout the entire process, organizers say the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Thanks to a generous donation from DayBreak foods, volunteers and workers from both the YMCA and the Food Bank of Siouxland were able to hand out 260,000 eggs to Siouxlanders who need them.

"We partnered, again, with our friends over at the Y, and not only were the eggs donated, the transportation to bring them over to Sioux City was donated. The whole process is just remarkable," said Food Bank of Siouxland Executive Director Linda Scheid.

Workers and volunteers say the chance to be a part of this process has been extremely gratifying in more ways than one.

"When I'm handing eggs into the cars, we get nothing but gratitude. 'Thank you so much! We're so appreciative! Can we get more?' We're trying to be able to hand them out to as many people as possible," said Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA CEO Rhonda Robson.

Representatives from both the YMCA and the Foodbank of Siouxland say food distributions like this one have been so important to the community as a whole.

"The YMCA is all about strengthening the foundation of the community so this is extremely important. We're finding that people are just not being able to get food. Sometimes it's out, sometimes they just don't have the means. So to me, and to our staff, this is extremely important that we make sure to help our community and feed them," said Robson.