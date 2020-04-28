Former West Lyon All-Stater and Hawkeye standout joins ‘The Arena’ staff

SIOUX CITY (Courtesy The Arena) -- Brandon Snyder is one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of Iowa high school athletics. He will now lead the next generation as Director of Performance at The Arena Sports Academy located in Sioux City.

Snyder is a former five sport athlete at West Lyon. During a storied high school career, he won two Class A State Football Championships, led a West Lyon squad to their first ever Class 1A State Basketball Championship, and competed at the state level in track and golf. He was named Captain of the All-State football team and Class A Player of the Year. Brandon was awarded Captain of the State Tournament Basketball Team and named Class 1A Player of the Year. All of these accolades landed him Iowa Athlete of the Year presented by the Des Moines Register and Sioux City Journal’s Siouxland Athlete of the Year.

“Brandon’s athletic background speaks for itself. His high integrity and character intangibles are what gets me excited about having him in our Arena family. He is going to be a great resource for our community. We got better today,” stated Dustin Cooper, Arena Executive Director.

The Iowa high-school standout walked on at the University of Iowa in 2014 and earned a scholarship going into his sophomore year. In 2014, he received a Team Leader Award (Defense and Special Teams.) Snyder was a member of a Coach Ferentz led team that ended the 2015 regular season as undefeated Big Ten West Champs. He was given the Team Hustle Award (Defense) at the end of the season. Brandon would play in the Rose Bowl and return to the Hawkeyes in 2016 as starting safety. In, 2016 he led the team in interceptions and forced fumbles (3rd Big Ten.) During his Iowa career, he recorded the 6th longest interception returned for a touchdown in Hawkeye football history. The 89-yard dash in 2017 against Illinois was a legendary moment that sparked the Hawks to

a dominant victory.

“Arena Performance will be about our athletes. I am excited to finally get to meet the next great wave of Siouxland athletes. As countless coaches have paved the way for me, I am grateful for the platform created for me to serve tomorrow’s great story of work, courage, and persistence.,” stated Snyder.

Commitment to the classroom and education are paramount to Brandon. The 3X Academic All-Big Ten honoree also graduated ranked number one in his class at West Lyon with a 4.0 GPA. He started at safety for the 2018 South Dakota State Jackrabbits and graduated from the University of Iowa with a B.A. in Exercise Science and Enterprise Leadership.

“Access to an athlete, leader, and person of Brandon’s caliber will have momentous impact in our community and will be an asset to athletes at every level. His work ethic, passion, determination, and energy are unparalleled. This is a big day for the Arena but it’s a bigger day for youth in Siouxland,” comments Arena Partner, Jeff Carlson.

Snyder was a football/strength and conditioning coach at Northwestern College during the 2019-2020 school year. He is also exceedingly active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“I’m extremely thankful to Jeff Carlson, Dustin Cooper, and Mike Hesse for the opportunity they’ve provided me as the Director of Performance at The Arena. The Arena has a vision for expanding the potential and resources for Siouxland athletes that hasn’t been seen in this area before. In light of recent times, I’ve never been more excited to get back to work with young athletes in pursuit of making their dreams reality,” stated Snyder.

Brandon will also be added to the Arena Basketball Club coaching staff and assume a role with the We Got Next Foundation. We Got Next is a non-profit organization housed in the Arena Sports Academy that uses athletics as a vehicle to elevate kids through a variety of ways including free camps, programs, nutrition supplementation, athletic equipment and mentoring.