HEALTHBEAT 4: Mako Robotic technology in total knee replacements

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Knee replacements are a common surgery Orthopedic surgeons will perform. Now, doctors at CNOS said new technology is making the procedure easier for both the doctors and the patients.

Mako Robotic technology has been around for about 10 years. In October, The Dunes Surgical Hospital purchased that technology.

Knee replacements are a common treatment option for patients with degenerative or osteoarthritis in their knee

"Once the cartilage surface wears off the end of the bone, the very sensitive bone below that cartilage now articulates with the bone on the other side of the joint," said Dr. Daniel Nelson, CNOS Orthopedic Surgeon. "Those bones are loaded with nerve endings and are quite painful to rub together."

That's where a knee replacement would come in. It helps to prevent those bones from touching one another and hence relieving the pain.

"That said, there's still a growing level of patients that either is unsatisfied with their knee replacement or have to have it redone or revised for various reasons," said Dr. Nelson.

Mako Robotic technology is making the procedure more precise. The robotic-arm assisted surgery is essentially the same surgical procedure as total knee arthroplasty.

"Except we've added a robotic arm with the ability to control the cuts as precisely as we've ever been able to control them before in orthopedic surgery," said Dr. Nelson.

In a traditional knee replacement, Dr. Nelson said they make measurements, pin blocks to the bone, and then make the cuts through the blocks. But, he said those blocks can wiggle a bit causing some level of inaccuracy.

"With a robotic-arm assisted knee replacement we're obtaining a CT scan of the knee," said Dr. Nelson. "The implant robot can actually see where the leg is in space and it can know exactly where to cut the bone and it will not let you cut outside the perimeters you give it."

Dr. Nelson said they don't know the long-term effects yet. But, the hope is that patients in 5 to 15 years will be doing much better than those without this technology because the knee feels more solid and less like an artificial one.

Dr. Nelson said he uses the technology for nearly every knee replacement he does at the Dunes Surgical Hospital.