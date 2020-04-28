Here For Good Siouxland: Printshop looks to raise $20,000 for local businesses

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- It's been an extremely difficult time for small businesses, churches, schools, and many other organizations during this time. But, we are continuing to see the Siouxland community step up.

It's a big number, $20,000 in 30 days. That's the goal of a local printing shop that's looking to give back to the business of your choice, while also helping them stay afloat.

"These businesses are in our community and we all frequent them," said Terry Jones, owner of Americana Printing. "We love to go to them. So we want to keep them here for good."

To help keep those businesses going, Terry Jones started the "Here For Good Siouxland" fundraiser back on April 19. The goal is to raise that $20,000 by May 19th.

"Well, I hope that we can hit that goal," said Jones. "I believe that we can. I think the community is coming together. We are slowly getting the word out and I think by the 19th of this month we will reach that goal."

Here's how it works. Head over to HereForGoodSiouxland.com. There, you'll see a variety of shirts with logos of local businesses for $20. Choose one or multiple that you'd like and order.

$10 will go to the business you have chosen to support and the other $10 goes to cover the cost of the shirt and keep the print shop going.

"We saw about a $20,000 drop in revenue between the middle of March and April," said Jones. "So this will help keep us going. Same thing with these other businesses that are losing revenue. We don't want to see these small businesses close."

Jones said they've had about 420 shirts ordered so far, bringing their total to about $4,200 dollars raised for the businesses.

Jones said they'll start printing the shirts by Thursday and said it may take a little longer to get your shirt if they are being shipped out.

You can check out the fundraiser here.