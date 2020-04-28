Iowa COVID-19 cases rise to 6,376, officials reporting 9 new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials are reporting 508 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 6,376.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been nine additional deaths due to COVID-19. As of April 28, there have been 136 deaths in Iowa due to the virus.

These latest deaths were reported between April 26 and April 27 by the IDPH. The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Black Hawk County had two deaths, both involving older adults between 61 and 80 years of age.

Bremer County had one death involving an elderly individual over the age of 81.

Dubuque County had one death involving an older adult.

Polk County had three deaths involving elderly individuals.

Poweshiek County had one death involving an elderly individual.

Washington County had one death involving an elderly individual.

Currently, health officials have confirmed 2,164 of Iowa's COVID-19 cases have recovered. That's about 33% of all the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

Officials say out of the 39,823 Iowans tested for the virus, 33,447 of them tested negative.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are currently 36 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Iowa health officials say eight of those patients were admitted between April 26 and April 27.

Of those 36 patients, officials say 17 are in intensive care units, that's an increase of nine since Monday's report. There are also 15 patients now on ventilators, on Monday officials reported only four northwest Iowa patients were on ventilators.

As of April 28, officials say northwest Iowa still has 567 inpatient beds, 59 ICU beds and 49 ventilators available.