MercyOne doctor describes COVID-19 testing procedure

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As Siouxland continues to battle COVID-19, many of you have questions, and some of you have shared them with KTIV.

One viewer asked, "If my loved one passes from COVID-19, can they be an organ donor?" "The challenge with that situation in patients, who died from COVID-19, is that most people who died from that disease have been sick for an extended period of time," said Dr. Larry Volz, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center Chief Medical Officer. "They've been critically ill. COVID-19 does do organ damage, so many of those patients that pass are not candidates because the organs have been damaged. It would not be suitable for transplant. Patients that have had COVID-19 recently, and died from some other cause, could potentially be able to transplant assuming they had recovered from their infection."

Another viewer asked, "We are seeing an increase in positive cases, are hospitals seeing an increase in patients?" "We are seeing an expected increase in patients related to the vast number of patients that we've seen," said Dr. Volz. "We are starting to see trends that other parts of the country have seen. It is not overwhelming at this point, but we are seeing increased traffic through the emergency room related to that, as well as increasing our inpatients, our number of patients, affected with COVID-19."

Yet another viewer asked, "If I have to get a test for COVID-19, what do they do?" "The test involves obtaining a swab, either from your nasopharynx, or your oropharynx," said Dr. Volz. "And, those two big words are an area deep in your nose, or the back of your throat. So we have to take a swab, and they slide it pretty far up in your nose, which is not particularly comfortable, and take a swab from there. Or, they can take a swab like they were swabbing you for strep throat, and just swabbing the back of your throat. Unfortunately, the people who have that need to get tested really need to go through that. But, it's nothing you want to have done unless you really feel as if you're infected."