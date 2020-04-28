Nebraska reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19, state total now 3,374

Nebraska reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19, state total now 3,374New
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials are reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 3,374.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there have been no additional COVID-19 deaths in the state. So far there have been 55 COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska.
Out of the 23,798 Nebraskans tested for COVID-19, officials say 20,257 of them came back with no virus detected
