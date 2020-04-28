Nebraska troopers to distribute 100,000 masks to truck drivers this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol plan to distribute 100,000 surgical masks to truck drivers at several locations across the state.

According to the NSP, the masks were provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NSP says it is working with the Nebraska Trucking Association, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, and the U.S. Postal Service on distribute the masks.

“Our partners in the trucking industry have done heroic work over the last several weeks to keep American’s grocery store shelves stocked and transport critical supplies all over the country to help in the fight against COVID-19,” said Captain Gerry Krolikowski, Commander of NSP

Carrier Enforcement. “Our troopers are proud to be part of this effort to keep those drivers safe.”

The NSP says masks will be distributed at eight locations on Wednesday, April 29 and nine locations Thursday, April 30.

The April 29 locations are:

Location Roadway/Mile Marker Time Melia Hills Rest Area I-80 MM 431 WB 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Waverly EB Scale I-80 MM 415 EB 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Waverly WB Scale I-80 MM 415 WB 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. North Platte EB Scale I-80 MM 180 EB 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. North Platte WB Scale I-80 MM 181 WB 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Nebraska City EB/WB Scale Highway 2 MM 501 EB/WB 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Fremont NB/SB Scale Highway 77/275 MM 123 NB/SB 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Hebron NB/SB Scale Highway 81 MM 4 NB/SB 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

April 30 locations are:

Location Roadway / Mile Marker Time Goehner Truck Parking Area I-80 MM 375 WB 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Melia Hills Rest Area I-80 MM 431 WB 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Waverly EB Scale I-80 MM 415 EB 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wavery WB Scale I-80 MM 415 WB 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. North Platte EB Scale I-80 MM 180 EB 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. North Platte WB Scale I-80 MM 181 WB 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Nebraska City EB/WB Scale Highway 2 MM 501 EB/WB 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Fremont NB/SB Scale Highway 77/275 MM 123 NB/SB 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Hebron NB/SB Scale Highway 81 MM 4 NB/SB 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

For more information on the distribution of masks to Nebraska truckers, click here.