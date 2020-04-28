Officials report 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, NE
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, Nebraska.
According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total up to 629.
The South Sioux City Police Department says as of April 28 the age ranges of the cases are as followed:
- 14 cases involving individuals under the age of 20.
- 87 cases involving individuals between the ages of 21 and 40.
- 119 cases involving individuals between the ages of 41 and 59.
- 26 cases involving individuals over the age of 60.
The SSCPD says thus far there has been one fatality in Dakota County.
The Dakota County Health Department is urging Nebraskans to follow the "Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy."
- Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limits.
- Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the
workplace.
- Shop alone. Do this only once a week and do not take your family with you.
- Help kids social distance. Play at home, no group sports and no playgrounds.
- Help seniors stay at home. This can be done by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term
facilities.
- Exercise daily. Do your best to stay as healthy and safe as you can.