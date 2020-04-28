Officials report 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, NE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County, Nebraska.

According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total up to 629.

The South Sioux City Police Department says as of April 28 the age ranges of the cases are as followed:

14 cases involving individuals under the age of 20.

87 cases involving individuals between the ages of 21 and 40.

119 cases involving individuals between the ages of 41 and 59.

26 cases involving individuals over the age of 60.

The SSCPD says thus far there has been one fatality in Dakota County.

The Dakota County Health Department is urging Nebraskans to follow the "Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy."