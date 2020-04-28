Officials report 74 total COVID-19 cases at Tyson Foods plant in Madison, NE

Officials report 74 total COVID-19 cases at Tyson Foods plant in Madison, NENew
MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 at a Tyson Foods plant in Madison, Nebraska.
According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, this brings the plant's total confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 74. The department reported a total of 58 cases on Sunday, April 26.
ELVPHD officials say in total Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties have 109 confirmed cases of the virus:
- Burt County has tested 50 residents and two have come back positive.
- One test is still pending in the county.
- Cuming County has tested 50 residents and four have come back positive.
- Four tests are still pending in the county.
- Madison County has tested 644 residents and 101 of them have come back positive.
- Sixty-eight tests are still pending in the county.
- There have been three confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Madison County as well.
- Stanton County has tested 31 residents and two have come back positive.
- Two tests are still pending in the county.
As of April 28, officials say 875 tests have been conducted in the ELVPHD service area.