Officials report 74 total COVID-19 cases at Tyson Foods plant in Madison, NE

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 at a Tyson Foods plant in Madison, Nebraska.

According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, this brings the plant's total confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 74. The department reported a total of 58 cases on Sunday, April 26.

ELVPHD officials say in total Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties have 109 confirmed cases of the virus:

Burt County has tested 50 residents and two have come back positive. One test is still pending in the county.

Cuming County has tested 50 residents and four have come back positive. Four tests are still pending in the county.

Madison County has tested 644 residents and 101 of them have come back positive. Sixty-eight tests are still pending in the county. There have been three confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Madison County as well.

Stanton County has tested 31 residents and two have come back positive. Two tests are still pending in the county.



As of April 28, officials say 875 tests have been conducted in the ELVPHD service area.