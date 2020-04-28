‘Pass the Pork’ program helping to feed food insecure Iowans

(KTIV) - One of the hardest hit groups from COVID-19 in the state of Iowa are pig farmers.

But during these trying times, they are looking to help another group in need - food insecure Iowans.

On Monday state officials announced the 'Pass the Pork' program, an imitative of the Feeding Iowans Task Force.

Through the program, the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship are helping Iowa pig farmers donate pigs to state food bank feeding programs.

Local meat processors will help process and package the pork donations.

The first donated pigs will be delivered this Friday, and processing will go through May and for as long as processing capacity and funds remain.

Residents can help the Iowa Food Bank Association cover the costs and future purchases of Iowa-produced pork for food bank programs by making a monetary donation.

Pig farmers and meat processors interested in participating in the program can contact the Iowa Pork Producers Association at (512) 225-7675.