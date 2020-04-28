Three residents test positive for COVID-19 at Regency Square in South Sioux City, NE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Three residents and a team member at Regency Square in South Sioux City, Nebraska have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's according to officials with Nye Health Services, the company that owns Regency.

In a statement sent out Tuesday afternoon, Nye Health Services said the following:



On April 28th Nye Health Services learned that three residents at our Regency Square campus in the skilled care area tested positive for COVID-19 virus. The residents are not showing any signs or symptoms but are in isolation. The residents’ responsible parties have been notified and will be kept informed as the situation changes. All other residents’ responsible parties were notified of the current situation and the steps we are taking to protect all residents at the campus. Nye Health Services

Back on April 24, Nye Health Services were notified that a team member at Regency Square tested positive for the virus on April 23.

Following this confirmed positive case, the Dakota County Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services were notified of the situation and began support efforts for Regency Square.

Officials tested all the resident on April 25 and the current three positive test results among residents are from that testing.

Due to the current situation, Nye Health Services says they have initiated additional mitigation measures at Regency Square. This includes increasing assessments on all residents to twice daily to identify signs or symptoms of the virus. This was implemented back on April 24.

Nye Health Services says all team members continue to wear masks at all times, which was implemented on March 29th, and the campus increased their assessment of team members to twice daily.

Health officials say the elderly are especially susceptible to this virus.