Ronald McDonald House delivers sack lunches to Siouxland hospitals

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Many people are struggling during these uncertain times, but for parents with sick children in the hospital, life can be even more challenging.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland provides a place for families to stay while their child receives care at a nearby medical facility.

The charity began delivering sack lunches to parents who are at the hospital with a sick child two years ago.

Christy Batien, the Executive Director of the charity says the need for these sack lunches is much greater now that the hospital cafeterias are closed due to pandemic.

"They said you are essential to us and we need those lunches for those families to help sustain them and keep them going you know, and right now its especially difficult because you can't have any visitors at the hospital and you are trying to provide support to that sick child, but you yourself need that support," said Christy Batien, RMHC Executive Director.

Batien says they deliver 20-30 lunches a day -- Monday through Friday.

The lunches are usually prepared by volunteers, but as a precaution, the charity isn't allowing any volunteers in their facility, so staff is working hard to ensure the lunches get made and delivered to the parents who need them.

"It is extra work for the staff, but we are happy to do it because we know it means a lot to those families," said Batien.

The charity has made a wishlist of items they need the most. If you'd like to help and donate a few of their wishlist items click here.