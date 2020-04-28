Scattered showers and storms Tuesday with strong winds

A front is making its way through Siouxland this morning, bringing with it a round of showers with a few thunderstorms as well.



Those will likely be out of the area by mid-morning with some clearing setting in.



Winds will kick up and stay blustery through the day with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.



We will be partly cloudy through the middle of the day before another round of showers and thunderstorms looks to develop in the mid to late afternoon.



Some of those could get strong with strong wind gusts the main threat though some hail is possible as well.



Temperatures will be cooler as we top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.



Some showers look to linger into the evening hours before tapering off overnight.



We stay breezy into Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 60s.



A warming trend does kick in for the back half of the week with 70s Thursday and low 80s Friday.



Rain chances return Saturday as a front stalls near the area and that will keep small chances for showers into Sunday and a better chance for showers Monday and Tuesday.



We will be a little cooler to start next week with highs in the mid 60s.