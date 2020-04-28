Seaboard Triumph Foods confirms 11 employees have tested positive for COVID-19

(KTIV) -- Seaboard Triumph Foods has confirmed 11 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Company officials say those that have tested positive have not reported to work since being tested. Officials say once the company was informed of the positive cases they identified where those individuals were assigned and worked with Siouxland District Health to notify anyone who may have been in contact with those employees.

Seaboard Triumph Foods says part of their normal operations, the company has anti-bacterial and anti-viral sanitization and sterilization protocols in place under FDA and USDA oversight.

The company says they have also followed CDC recommendation and have implemented preventive resources to help employees continue plant operations while addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.