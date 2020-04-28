Some showers and thunderstorms possible into Tuesday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After some early morning showers and thunderstorms, we’ll see a chance of a few more showers and thunderstorms into the evening and early overnight hours.

It’s not out of the question that one or two of these storm cells could be a bit strong. Our rain chances will come to an end as the night goes along.

Wednesday is looking like we’ll stay a little on the cooler side of things with highs in the mid to upper 60s and it will be breezy under partly cloudy skies with maybe a small chance of an afternoon shower mainly in eastern Siouxland.

Temperatures will start to warm back up again on Thursday with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday is looking like the warmest of the days to come as we surge into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

More clouds will start to move in for the weekend giving us a slight chance of showers both Saturday and Sunday with highs Saturday in the mid 70s before dropping just a bit on Saturday into the low 70s.

We’ll stay in a bit of an active weather pattern heading into next week with more light rain chances both Monday and Tuesday.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid 60s with Tuesday looking even cooler as we top out near 60.