South Dakota reporting over 900 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 60% of cases have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- Public health officials have confirmed 68 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total 2,313.

As of April 28, there are currently 909 active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 1,392 of the state's cases have recovered from the virus, that's about 60% of all the confirmed cases in the state.

Out of the 16,612 tests done in South Dakota, 14,299 of them have come back negative.

Officials reported an additional death on Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to 12. Currently, 69 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus and in total 157 of the state's COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized since March.