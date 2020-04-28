Verizon, AT&T waive late fees due to COVID-19 pandemic
(CNN) -- Internet providers are trying to help their customers impacted by the coronavirus.
Verizon, AT&T, and Comcast have extended their policies not to charge late fees or terminate service for customers struggling to pay their monthly bills.
The policy was originally in place through mid-May but is now available through June 30.
Customers have to make their case to their provider explaining their struggles.
T-Mobile, which also owns Sprint, has a similar offer that has been extended through June as well.