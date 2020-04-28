Gov. Noem announces ‘Back to Normal’ plan for South Dakota

UPDATE:

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has announced her plan to help the state get "Back to Normal" following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly changed the path so many South Dakotans were on. Some of us lost friends and loved ones,” said Gov. Noem. “This disease also stole our most precious commodity—time. In addition to the health costs, the social costs of this virus are historic in the worst way. I have let science, facts, and data drive our decision-making, and we will continue to do so."

The Back to Normal plan outlines guidance for individuals, employers, school, health care providers and local governments. On Tuesday, Gov. Noem signed an executive order to put this plan into effect.

The plan says individuals should continue to practice good hygiene and to stay home when sick. This includes practicing physical distancing as appropriate.

The plan says vulnerable individuals at a higher risk for the virus should avoid those who are sick or those who have been exposed to people who are sick. Those vulnerable are also advised to consider staying home whenever possible.

For employers, the plan call for them to follow good hygiene and sanitation practices in high-traffic areas. It also encourages employees to stay home when sick.

But if workers have previously been operating via telework, the plan says to begin transitioning employees back to the workplace. It also says to screen employees for symptoms prior to entering the workplace, if appropriate.

When it comes to retail businesses that promote public gatherings, the plan says to resume operations in a manner that allows for reasonable physical distancing, good hygiene and appropriate sanitation. Retail businesses should also consider restricting occupancy as well.

The plan defines retail businesses as indoor restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes, casinos, coffee shops, recreation or athletic facilities and health clubs.

For schools, the plan says to continue remote learning and consider a limited return to in-person instruction to "check-in" before the school year ends.

The plan also addresses health care providers, stating hospitals treating COVID-19 patients should reserve 30% of their hospital beds and maintain appropriate stores of personal protection equipment to meet any surge in demand.

It also says visitors at senior care facilities should remain restricted for the time being.

The plan says local governments should consider these guidelines when making future plans for their communities.

For more information on South Dakota's Back to Normal Plan, click here.

PREVIOUS:

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday at 3 p.m. to update the public on the state's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

